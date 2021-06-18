Dozens of area residents braved the sweltering heat last Saturday to pitch bean bags as part of a cornhole tournament at the Moose Lodge in Copperas Cove.
“We pitch cornhole all the time,” said Gabe Lopez, a member of the Moose Lodge who organized the tournament. “We used to pitch washers all the time, but now we pitch cornhole, and cornhole’s getting big everywhere.”
More than a dozen teams competed against one another to try to win the tournament.
First and second-place teams received a trophy, and the Moose Lodge paid out monetary prizes to the winners as well.
Lopez said the event offered area residents an opportunity to share a good time and find out more about the Moose Lodge.
Lodge President Joseph Wilgeroth said events are not normally open to the public.
“We are a closed organization, but today, we have what’s called dispensation from Moose International, and that lets us do an open to the public (event) where anybody can find out what the Moose is all about,” Wilgeroth said.
Lopez said that while some of the people play a lot, the cornhole tournament was more about bringing people together for fellowship.
“It’s fun, it’s for the camaraderie,” Lopez said. “You come out here, you get together, drink a few cold drinks, and we just have fun.”
Another of the people pitching bags was Moose Lodge member Adrian Castillo.
“It’s very fun,” Castillo said as his partner pitched bags. “It’s always a family event. Anybody can plug and play it.”
Castillo said his two children — aged 9 and 10 — love to play cornhole.
He added that he enjoys participating in the tournaments at the Moose Lodge.
“We do it all for the kids,” he said. “Even if we win this tournament, 50% is going back to the Moose, for the kids.”
Wilgeroth said there were three different fundraisers going on last Saturday. Proceeds from the event on Saturday will go to benefit various organizations that the lodge supports, such as Mooseheart, a children’s home in Chicago, and Moosehaven in Florida, which is a retirement living facility.
Women of the Moose were operating the chicken bingo to raise money for themselves and the organizations they support.
The Moose Lodge sold chicken wings, fries and other beverages to those who attended. Proceeds from those sales went to the Moose Legion, which is the higher degree from the lodge.
Proceeds from the cornhole tournament went to the higher degree Moose Legion, Lone Star 97, which is a multitude of different Moose organizations.
Other local organizations the Moose Lodge supports are the Cove House, the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and Relay for Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.