The community response since the grand opening of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park has been “fantastic,” according to Shaun Smith, restaurant leader of the Copperas Cove location of the chicken finger restaurant.
“The community is just super excited,” Smith said as dozens of dogs ran around last weekend during a community “pawty.” “You can tell from the attendance out here and all the animals out here, it has really given them an avenue to come together — not only to spend time with each other but to spend time with their dogs.”
The dog park opened last week after ground was broken in August 2022.
For dogs like Birdie, a dog of Maureen Breeland, the dog park allows for interaction with other canines.
“It’s great,” Breeland said. “I just adopted her a month ago, and my other dogs don’t want to play with her. So, it’s nice that I can bring them here and she can play with all the other dogs.”
Birdie ran around and played with other dogs while occasionally eagerly chewing on plastic water bottles.
“She’s been have a blast out here,” Breeland said. “I hope she falls asleep on the way home.”
Breeland said she has overall been pleased with the dog park.
“It’s nice that we can have an off-leash running park for the dogs,” she said.
One of her requests of either the city or residents to leave is a place for people to sit. She said it would be good for the city to either install benches or for residents to donate lawn chairs for people to use.
Raising Cane’s had a tent set up at the park last Saturday, giving away swag for dogs and their owners.
“This is just our chance to be able to hang out with everybody and really give back to them in the true meaning,” Smith said.
Among those bringing their dogs was Madison Clark, a Killeen resident.
“She’s good; she’s just usually very skittish,” Clark said of her dog. “I knew this one was having an event, so I just figured, ‘Let’s check it out.’”
Raising Cane’s, which was founded in 1996 by Todd Graves in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is named after a yellow laborador.
Graves was unable to attend the grand opening of the dog park last week but made sure his feelings were known to those who work for his company in Central Texas.
“He definitely made sure to let the crew and everybody know that it’s greatly appreciated,” Smith said.
Copperas Cove’s Raising Cane’s Dog Park is the first such dog park outside of the state of Louisiana.
“Honestly, it’s a little mind-blowing to be part of a company that is just so big and does so much everywhere that they’re at,” Smith said of being the restaurant leader of the Copperas Cove location for such a historic moment. “It feels good to be able to have that little piece of it for our little town here. Copperas Cove isn’t very big, but we make big splashes.”
Smith has been restaurant manager of the Copperas Cove location since its opening on Sept. 27, 2017.
The restaurant and the city entered into a partnership in 2022, which included Raising Cane’s donating $50,000 for the construction of the dog park.
“We always look at a place to fill the void — fill the gap — outside of traditional partnerships that exist, and supporting pets is a big thing for us. They are our kids in many ways; they bring joy to our hearts,” said Tommy Van Wolfe, divisional leader of restaurants, at the grand opening on Jan. 18. “Our hope with this dog park is it brings joy to this community that we love so dearly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.