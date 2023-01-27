The community response since the grand opening of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park has been “fantastic,” according to Shaun Smith, restaurant leader of the Copperas Cove location of the chicken finger restaurant.

“The community is just super excited,” Smith said as dozens of dogs ran around last weekend during a community “pawty.” “You can tell from the attendance out here and all the animals out here, it has really given them an avenue to come together — not only to spend time with each other but to spend time with their dogs.”

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.