Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating an accident on State Highway 9 outside of Copperas Cove in which a woman struck a fire truck.
The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a news release Wednesday.
According to Washko, a 2015 Ford Flex car, operated by a 52-year-old woman from Copperas Cove was traveling westbound on State Highway 9 when she collided into a vehicle stopped due to a prior accident, crossed the center line and crashed into the fire truck.
“The fire truck had all emergency lights activated and was parked blocking the initial crash,” according to the release.
No injuries to the driver or any emergency personnel were reported, but the woman was cited for failing to control her speed, Washko said.
The crash is still under investigation, Washko said.
