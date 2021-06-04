What has been a dream for six to seven years is now a reality for Jonathan Gray, owner of Nonpareil Barbershop in Copperas Cove.
“I was living not such a good life for many years,” Gray said of when he developed an interest in cutting hair. “And the opportunity came to me to go to barber school and get off the streets and do something positive, and I took it; I took the opportunity.”
Gray, 32, trained at OG’s School of Hair Design in Killeen and has been cutting hair for 10 years, cutting at two different barber shops in Killeen and Copperas Cove before opening Nonpareil.
“I never thought I was going to be a barber for this long, or if it was going to take off like it has, but I’ve been truly blessed. And here I am owning my own business,” Gray said.
The desire to own a barber shop is not unique, Gray explained.
“I think every person goes to barber school with the idea that they want to own their own shop,” he said. “It comes with it, you know. You want to be your own business owner, you want to be self-employed.”
The new shop is located where Cove Barber used to reside at 2518 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, in Copperas Cove.
“The excitement level, I can’t even explain it, man,” Gray said as he took a moment to sit down during the grand opening on Tuesday. “Happy, joyful, just overwhelmed really.”
The shop has been open for approximately two weeks.
As of Tuesday, there are three barbers in the shop — including Gray. By next week, there could be a total of five with room for one more.
Among the barbers currently cutting at Nonpareil is a cosmetologist who can cut and style women’s hair.
“She dyes hair, eyebrows, waxing,” Gray said of the cosmetologist. “She went to Paul Mitchell (Barber School) in Austin. She’s very skilled.”
The barber shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
Walk-ins are available, but appointments are recommended. Call 254-577-5515 to make an appointment.
Anyone interested in cutting out of Gray’s shop can come by and talk to him in person. A good barber would be someone who fits with Gray’s family-friendly philosophy.
“I do like people that have kids; I mean, I have four kids, so I just like that vibe that families come with,” Gray said. “We’re a family barber shop; we get kids in here, the older crowd comes in here. So for me, someone that’s already orientated with dealing with kids and dealing with grandparents and stuff like that, it just makes it easier when they have experience to deal with families.”
