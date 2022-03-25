A ribbon-cutting ceremony near downtown Copperas Cove on Saturday will serve two purposes. First, it will serve as the grand opening of the Taste of Cove Food Truck Park. Second, it will serve as a celebration for the city’s 143rd birthday.
The grand-opening celebration is set for noon Saturday at the food truck park, 105 W. Avenue E, according to the park’s Facebook page.
The Taste of Cove Food Truck Park is the idea of local business owner and veteran Tasha Roberts and her husband.
Groundbreaking for the food truck park occurred Nov. 5, 2021. It has room for eight food trucks, a covered seating area and a restroom that will be handicap accessible.
Special guests include Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Fester Rabbit.
City history
Today marks the 143rd birthday for the city of Copperas Cove.
The city of Copperas Cove was founded March 25, 1879, as a small ranching community and farming community, with the establishment of the first post office located in an area known today as Ogletree Gap.
Originally, residents filed an application for the post office to be called “Cove,” but it was rejected because a Texas post office already bore that name.
In the mid-1800s, the community was just a small settlement scattered over the ridges and valleys of the area known to Central Texas pioneers as the Five Hills.
During the 1870s, a cattle feeder route to the Chisolm Trail was cut through the region and the community became a logical resting stop for travelers.
The large spring of water serving the area had a distinctive “copperas” taste, which led to the naming of the settlement as Copperas Cove.
Originally, the name was spelled “Coperas,” until it was officially changed to “Copperas” in 1901, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
The population of Copperas Cove grew steadily from the mid-1880s to 1929, when a pre-Great Depression population of 650 had been recorded, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
The population reduced by nearly half in the wake of the Great Depression.
New life came to Copperas Cove when Camp Hood was established nearby during World War II. Since that time, the population has continued to steadily increase.
That continued increase in residents also meant the city’s physical size expanded. Fort Hood has changed the character of what once had been a small town. With soldiers and their families coming from across the U.S. to live in Copperas Cove — and often remaining after they are discharged from the service — most businesses in the city are now geared to serve those residents.
According to the official 2020 Census, the population of Copperas Cove is 36,670. As of Jan. 1, however, the estimated population is 37,225, according to Bobby Lewis, Development Services director.
Mayor Dan Yancey issued a proclamation regarding the birthday during the workshop before the Copperas Cove City Council meeting on March 15.
