Copperas Cove is now running on Dunkin’. The doughnut giant opened its first store in Copperas Cove last week, months after construction began.
According to the company, the newest restaurant, which includes a Baskin Robbins, touts a modern design “that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment,” the company said in a news release.
The Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins also offers atmospheric lighting, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system, the company said in the release.
The 2,300 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 3:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new combo restaurant also offers complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and a convenient drive-thru, according to the company.
Including the new Next Gen Copperas Cove combo restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee Rishad Rajabali of The Rajabali Group currently owns and operates 42 Dunkin’ locations throughout Illinois and Texas.
Prior to the Copperas Cove store opening, the most recent store in Central Texas opened Feb. 3, 2021, at 1516 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Other locations in the area include 2250 Clear Creek Road in Killeen, 529 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights and 9401 Battalion Ave. at Fort Hood.
Founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide.
