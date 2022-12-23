Dunkin'

The newest Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins opened in Copperas Cove last week. The combo store is the first in Copperas Cove and the fifth in the Central Texas area.

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove is now running on Dunkin’. The doughnut giant opened its first store in Copperas Cove last week, months after construction began.

According to the company, the newest restaurant, which includes a Baskin Robbins, touts a modern design “that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment,” the company said in a news release.

