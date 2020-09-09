Student achievement is the number one priority for Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary intervention teacher Terri Smith. She comes in early and stays late working on activities for her students to help them make gains in their learning daily.
School Principal Rebekah Shuck selected Smith as Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary’s 2020 Teacher of the Year and says her approach to teaching is truly inspirational.
“She finds a way to spark excitement in even the most unmotivated students,” Shuck said. “Terri has a secret strategy in her pocket that contributes to her success. Her secret is excitement. She exudes a love for learning that is so enticing to students, they can’t help but learn.”
Shuck says Smith is a dedicated professional who effectively collaborates with colleagues and works endless hours to ensure a job well done.
“Terri is extremely successful in her practice because student achievement is her number one priority,” Shuck said. “Student goals and performance drive Terri’s decision-making. She spends an immense amount of time ensuring that her lessons are prepared thoughtfully and are based on student data.”
The veteran teacher also serves as a mentor teacher to several new teachers on campus. She spends hours each week meeting with her mentees and giving them the support they need to succeed in the classroom including finding creative things her mentees can use in their classes. She models lessons for her mentees so they are able to see a great model of teaching.
“She leads the way in making sure that the team is on track and she helps whenever the need arises in her team,” Shuck said. “She encourages all who meet her to strive for high success with students and seeks out various techniques in order to help others perfect their craft of educating as well.”
Smith works with students who struggle with dyslexia and students who struggle with math.
“Whether a student struggles behaviorally, academically, or socially, Mrs. Smith takes the time to listen and assist in any way she can so that the students are guided toward reaching their full potential and personal goals,” Shuck said.
Smith is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure that students receive the encouragement and instruction that they need to become lifelong learners.
“Terri Smith is in tune with her students and will adapt her lessons to meet their needs,” Shuck said. “In addition, Smith can manage the needs of individual students while maintaining the expectations of the campus.
“One of the most important things a teacher can do is help a student overcome negative factors and replace them with confidence. Terri Smith is able to see the potential in all students and help them believe in themselves.”
