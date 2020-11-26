The race for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 will be decided Dec. 8, but Copperas Cove residents can begin casting their votes for one of the two runoff candidates Monday.
Vote canvassing from the Nov. 3 election revealed that Theresa “Terri” Deans and Vonya Hart were the top two vote-getters of the four candidates that initially ran for the seat.
Early voting for the runoff will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Dec. 4 at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, in Copperas Cove.
Deans, 61, said she was not surprised a runoff was necessary.
“When there are 4 people on the same ballot it is to be expected,” Deans said via email Sunday.
Deans finished with the most votes with a total of 3,299, including Cove residents who live in Lampasas County.
Hart, 50, finished second in voting with 2,260 votes.
Hart has been humble about the results so far.
“The support continues to be incredible, and I am so thankful for it!” Hart said via email Tuesday.
Those who do not vote early can place their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Early Voting Center.
Both candidates have been busy campaigning for their final push.
“More signs, more signs. ... More people, more people!” Hart said via email Tuesday.
Deans is also focusing on personal communication with potential voters.
“I’m still reaching out, meeting people one-on-one and encouraging people to get out and vote again,” Deans said.
Hart and Deans know the importance of campaigning for the runoff.
Hart said it is important to get her name out in public since this is her first time running for council, and Deans said it is important, because runoff elections, historically, do not have the same turnout as the general election.
Both candidates were afforded an opportunity to answer questions about why residents should vote for them and what makes them the strongest candidate.
Their answers are below.
Question: In your words, why should people vote for you in the runoff?
Deans: “I am asking for people’s votes again because I’m not giving up on them or this city. Copperas Cove has great potential to be more than just a small city. We have a big heart and the rest of Texas needs to see what we have to offer.”
Hart: “I believe that my education and experience in counseling services, community relations and planning/development would compliment the council and it’s decision making process. Furthermore, I believe that I possess unique skills to enhance community cohesiveness. I genuinely love our community and enjoy serving it!”
Question: In your words, what makes you the strongest candidate?
Deans: “I don’t back down on a challenge and I don’t give up when the road gets rough. People can count on me to always have their backs and to work hard for them and our city. I’m asking for their votes to carry me across the finish line.”
Hart: “I believe that I deliver and promote healthy conversations that build relationships that are crucial for establishing trust, rapport and healing for our community. As previously mentioned, my education and experience plays a benefiting role as well.”
If elected, Deans said she will prioritize alleviating some of the regulations and restrictions that deter businesses from starting up in Copperas Cove.
Hart said she will prioritize community cohesiveness, balanced growth and development and quality of life initiatives.
Whoever wins the runoff will take over for incumbent Marc Payne, who finished third in the voting with 2,169 votes, 91 behind Hart.
Former Councilman Gary Kent finished with a total of 2,168.
