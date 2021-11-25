Shawn Alzona and Scott Remalia are set to square off in a runoff for the City Council Place 3 special election as voters will begin casting their ballots on Monday.
Early voting for the election will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace.
Alzona received the most amount of votes during the Nov. 2 election in the three-way race against Remalia and third-place finisher William Greg Smith.
Coming up just shy of getting more than 50% (49.4% to be exact), Alzona received a total of 734 votes. Remalia finished with 379 votes.
In statements to the Herald on separate nights, Alzona and Remalia both expressed gratitude for the support they received from voters on Nov. 2.
Their statements, in their entirety are below.
Alzona: “I am honored to have received such a huge outpouring of support from my neighbors and friends here in Copperas Cove. It was very humbling to realize that a huge majority of us share the same vision.
I remain positive that my community involvement is indicative of my commitment to our city and I am the clear cut choice to represent us at the city council. I believe that the voters will confirm this in the runoff election.
My message hasn’t changed and remains clear, I want to bring economic growth and development to our great city. Economic growth is how we prevent tax increases to pay for the improvements we want.
Along with that, I want to say that our city is not broken, or in a state of disaster, and doesn’t need ‘fixing.’ There are great and amazing people working on the city department staffs and they are working as hard as they can to keep this city running, every single day. To imply otherwise is disrespectful to those hard working people.
What I offer is proven leadership and management experience that is focused on improving our quality of life and managing economic growth in a way that benefits our community without losing the charm and character that we all love.
I have met some great people during this campaign and I look forward to meeting more and more of them. I appreciate all of the support I’ve received and would like to remind everyone that the race is almost over, we just have to go vote one more time!”
Remalia: “After learning officially that there will be a runoff election between myself and Sawn Alzona, I am very thankful and humbled by the support the voters of Copperas Cove showed me in this election.
There is still work to do and my stance on property taxes, responsible growth, economic development and leisure activities for children has not changed. Those are important but there are other pressing issues we must address. Infrastructure and roads are two that come immediately to mind.
Again my thanks to the voters and we need to get out and vote during early voting and election day.
As Yogi Berra said, ‘It ain’t over till it’s over.’”
Whoever wins the election will fill Place 3 for the remainder of an unexpired term.
Mayor Dan Yancey vacated the seat in July when he officially filed to run for mayor to succeed Bradi Diaz. On Nov. 2, he won the election.
Election day for the special runoff is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
All Copperas Cove voters — including those who live in the Lampasas County portion of the city — will vote at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace.
Early voting and Election Day voting will take place at the Early Voting Center.
