As November approaches, so does Election Day in Copperas Cove.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote early, beginning Monday at 8 a.m. The ballot will be a lengthy one.
On the ballot will be two unopposed incumbents seeking re-election, one candidate contested by a write-in candidate for mayor and three candidates vying to fill out the remainder of a vacant seat.
The ballot will also include 13 proposed amendments to the city’s charter as well as a $4 million bond for a new animal shelter.
Finally, rounding out the ballot will be several state constitutional amendments.
Candidates
Copperas Cove City Council Place 1 and Place 2 members, Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez, are running unopposed for re-election.
For mayor, current Councilman Dan Yancey is running against Devin Meadows, whose name will not be listed on the ballot. Meadows is eligible to win the election via write-in votes.
Since Yancey, who is the council member for Place 3, is running for mayor, he has vacated his seat, forcing the city to call a special election.
In the Place 3 special election, Shawn Alzona, Scott Remalia and William Gregory Smith are all vying to fill the final year of the term.
Bond Election
The Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 10 to order a $4 million bond election for the cost of a proposed new Animal Control facility.
The bond amount will be for $4.075 million. The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. If passed, the new facility is expected to be constructed next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
The total bond amount includes the price of construction as well as the acquisition of land, easements and rights-of-way in connection to the land acquisition, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of, and interest on the bonds.
The current animal shelter, which is overseen by the Cove PD, is located at 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove and has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
Charter Amendments
Voters will vote “For” or “Against” the charter amendments. The list of charter amendments to be voted on are:
A) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending the elegibility requirements for the offices of Mayor and Council Member for alignment and consistency with the constitution and state law.”
B) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter increasing the compensation of the Mayor from fifty (50 to seventy-five (75) dollars for each regularly and specially called meeting attended and Council Member compensation from twenty-five (25) to fifty (50) for each regularly and specially called meeting attended. “
C) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter clarifying the requirements for holding a hearing on an alleged forfeiture of office.”
D) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are not required to be in the Charter in order to create a more clear and simple home rule charter.”
E) “Amendments to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision to ensure compliance with state law.”
F) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter requiring signers to an initiative or referendum petition to include either their date of birth or voter registration number but not require both.”
G) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to make non-substantive corrections, deletions and revisions to grammar, typographical errors, capitalization, punctuation, gender and title references, redundant provisions, and sentence and charter structure.”
H) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter allowing the City Manager to miss a city council meeting when such absence is approved by City Council.”
I) ” An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required review of the Capital Improvement Plan from every five (5) years to being reviewed annually.”
J) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required preparation and submission of the Capital Outlay Plan from every five (5) years to being prepared and submitted annually.”
K) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required preparation and submission of a personnel plan from every five (5) years to being prepared and submitted annually.”
L) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to require all checks be countersigned by the director of budget.”
M) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to require all City Officials comply with the conflicts of interest prohibitions provided for in state law.”
Early Voting Locations
Coryell County
Copperas Cove — Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace
Gatesville — Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Hours
Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lampasas County
Lampasas — 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102
Hours
Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
