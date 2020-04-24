COPPERAS COVE — Wednesday was Earth Day and Copperas Cove residents have spent the week cleaning up, cleaning out, and reusing, re-purposing, and recycling.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program teamed up to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day this week, in support of Earth Day and Arbor Day. Residents were encouraged to participate in activities all week long while following social distancing guidelines. Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley created the list of activities that were presented to KCCB and then were shared city-wide.
“My four-year-old daughter inspired me,” Bentley said. “We have been taking more walks lately and she continuously reminds me when we see litter that it is dangerous to animals and the earth. As we can see currently, when humans slow down around the world, the earth can heal and operate more effectively without so much interference from society.
“I decided to take this week to teach our family that it is more than just littering that affects the earth. We are learning about pollination, the job of trees and flowers, how to recycle, upcycle, and use this ‘slow down’ (due to the pandemic) to help the earth.”
Titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program led the way by participating in the activities each day. Monday’s activity was picking up trash in your neighborhood while Tuesday’s task was upcycling or repurposing an item in your home. But, Wednesday’s activity, cleaning out closets and donating the items to charity, is what Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts probably enjoys the most.
“I love to donate my clothes that I no longer fit so that other girls can use them and enjoy wearing them as much as I did,” Roberts said. “It also means that I get to buy new clothes which a lot of times also comes from thrift stores that other people donated.”
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer, 9, said doing these activities on Earth Day are very important to the environment.
“What really matters about all of the amazing activities during Earth Week is that they help everyone by making our planet just a little bit healthier. We only have one Earth, so we have to take care of it,” Sawyer said. “I love everything we are doing for Earth Week. But if I had to pick the most rewarding things, it would be planting the gorgeous apricot flowers by our tree and clearing the trash in South Park by the waterway so that everyone can enjoy something truly beautiful, especially while we are all going through these difficult times. I think it’s really amazing to see the beauty in nature and help preserve it.”
Activities remaining for the week are as follows:
- Friday, April 24th: Plant a flower, plant or tree for Arbor Day
- Saturday, April 25th: Spring Clean-Up at Solid Waste. Two free visits for Copperas Cove residents, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
