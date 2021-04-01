About 100 kids were smiling last Saturday, because they got a chance to round up some Easter eggs that were filled with toys and candy. The roundup event was held at ball fields of the Copperas Cove City Park.
This event has been a tradition before Easter for about a decade; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which began March 2020, they had to cancel the event to keep everyone safe.
Families and their children had a great time collecting eggs and getting a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Members of the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department shared the same sentiment that they were happy to have the event come back.
Special Events Coordinator for the Cove Parks and Recreation Department Ashley Wilson said, “This is a really great event, especially coming out of post-COVID-19 restrictions. A year ago, this was the first event that we had to cancel because of COVID. This is our first event since the pandemic started, and this was a great turnout, it is great for all of the kids to come out for this free event.”
Railin Littel, who works for the parks and recreation department, said it was great having the event after the one-year delay.
“The event was fun because you got to see all of the kids come out here and get really excited when they saw the eggs,” Littel said.
Some of the children who rounded up their share of eggs and took photos with the Easter Bunny were Logan, Miley, and Milla Sanchez.
“I like that I could get the kids out of the house and have them do something fun,” said their mother, Angelita Sanchez.
The Sanchez children all said their favorite part of the roundup was “collecting the eggs and finding toys and candy in them.
Jen Ruthner also brought her kids Isabella and Sophia out to the Easter Egg Roundup. Isabella and Sophia said that they had a fun time and liked finding candy and toys in the eggs.
Jarin Goffinett, who has been with Cove Parks and Recreation more than a year, said he normally works sports, and this is the first time he has helped with the Easter egg event.
“It is definitely cool to see all of the kids come out with their families and have fun, because they did not get to do this last year because of the start of the pandemic,” Goffinett said.
