Easter is quickly approaching, with the annual holiday falling on April 4.
The springtime holiday is often celebrated by searching for eggs hidden for children to discover treats.
The Herald has compiled a list of known Easter Egg hunts in the Copperas Cove area.
If anyone knows of others that are open to the public, please email information to timerman@kdhnews.com.
Easter Egg Round-Up
The city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for members of the community from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hunts will take place on three athletics fields at various times for different age groups. Children age 0-2 and adaptive children age 0-18 will line up at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. hunt on Field 1; children age 3-4 will line up at 10 a.m. for a 10:15 a.m. hunt on Field 2; children age 5-6 will line up at 10:15 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. hunt on Field 3; children age 7-8 will line up at 10:30 a.m. for a 10:45 a.m. hunt on Field 2 and children age 9-10 will line up at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. hunt on Field 3. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Camp Caylor
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for those 21 years of age and older. The Easter Egg hunt is at 7 p.m. April 2. Eggs could include candy, cash, prizes, discounts, or alcohol. Registration with proof of photo ID closes at 7:15 p.m. The hunt begins at 7:30 p.m.
Decor and More
Decor and More, 817 E. Highway 190, in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on April 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
