In a show of appreciation, members of the Texas Order of the Eastern Star recognized several members of the Copperas Cove Fire Department for their dedication to the city. The recognition took place Monday evening inside the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Dianne Mueller, the organization’s Worthy Matron, made the presentation to the firefighters; she read a card that described each gift that they were given. The inscription cleverly incorporated everyday items and candy in the message for the firefighters to enjoy.
“We don’t always get an opportunity to show our appreciation to these firefighters for what they do,” Mueller said. “Doing this was a part of our state umbrella and was a request from the Texas Order of the Eastern Star’s Worthy Grand Matron Terri Rozell. There are more than 100 Eastern Stars in this area.”
Michaela Meischen was one of the firefighters who were honored Monday. She got her fire certification in 2019 and started working as a Copperas Cove Fire Fighter since August of 2021.
“I get to help people, I have always wanted to do that. I have always wanted to help people in a medical stance,” Meischen said. “I am a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and I am currently going to school to become a certified paramedic.”
Another firefighter who received the recognition was Tanja Christman, who has served with CCFD for over 20 years.
“I actually was going through the hiring process for this job on 9/11 — September 11, 2001,” Christman said. “I originally went to school to become a registered nurse, but once that event happened I changed my mind and wanted to help people in a different way.”
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr, who has worked in the business for 23 years, was grateful for the support shown to his firefighters.
“I think that any time the community recognizes firefighters for effort, the job they do and their commitment to public service it is a tremendous thing. I think it shows a lot of appreciation from the community, and means a lot to me.”
