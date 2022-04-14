For the first time since 2019, the Copperas Cove Education Foundation Gala made its return last Saturday — the two-year hiatus being due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was held Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
During the event, a catered dinner and refreshments were served. An auction was also held, along with dancing.
Aside from dancing, auction and beverages, Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns made a presentation to honor the 2022 Hall of Honor Inductees for the Cove Education Foundation. This year’s inductees were all graduates of Copperas Cove High School — Linda and Les Ledger and Glynn Powell.
Linda Ledger went to Copperas Cove High School and was a band member and cheerleader. She graduated in 1962. Since then, she has found countless ways to make a difference in our community.
She served on the CCISD School Board of Trustees for 18 years. She was also a founding member of the Coryell County Child Welfare Board.
Linda was also honored by President George H.W. Bush as one of his thousand points of light, an honor bestowed on ordinary people who make a difference in extraordinary ways in their communities.
Les Ledger graduated from Cove High School in 1962, and then went on to receive a degree in business administration from Southwest Texas State University. He was the owner and manager of Ledger Furniture for more than 60 years. He has also served as president of the Texas Radio Association. Les has been the public address announcer for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team for more than 45 years.
Linda and Les Ledger have been married for more than 60 years, and have made a huge impact on the Copperas Cove community.
Powell was also an inductee into to the Wall of Honor at this year’s gala. Powell graduated from Cove High School in 1955. He has given more than 50 years of service to Copperas Cove ISD; he has affected the lives of thousands of students over his career. He played football in his senior year, received an athletic scholarship to Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He received a bachelor’s degree in Vocational Education in 1959.
“It means a great deal to me to be honored like this,” Powell said at the gala.
Many members of the Copperas Cove Independent School District were in attendance, as well as representatives from local area businesses. Many of these businesses donated to the education foundation as well as individual donors.
“We are so appreciative of all of our donors because if we didn’t have donors we could not do what we do,” said Etta Kay Kirkpatrick, president of the Education Foundation.
Amanda Crawley, the Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services and a member of the Copperas Cove Education Foundation, said she was grateful for all those who supported the event and the foundation.
“I think that it is wonderful that the education foundation contributes to our teachers and gives back to our teachers so that are able to these innovative that are outside the box that they wouldn’t normally be able to do with our regular curriculum and instructional resources,” she said. “They write grants for all sorts of things like technology, and give our students opportunities that they wouldn’t normally have.
“I really appreciate the members of the community for giving back to the education foundation because those dollars ... that money goes straight to teachers and students.”
The Cove Education Foundation has been in existence since 2008. Its mission statement, according to its website, “is to enrich, and enhance educational opportunities for Copperas Cove Students through community involvement and support.”
Twelfth-grade English teachers Julie Thorpe, and Jenny Sanchez are recent recipients of a grant they applied for along with
David Woodward, a special education teacher. They applied for a grant to do a book study of a 2020 novel called “Sanctuary” written by Paola Mendoza, and Abby Sher.
The grant they received help purchase the book for all of their students and students and teachers got to meet the authors through a virtual meeting.
