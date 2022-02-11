What is your name, age and current title?
Jade Cooper, 27 years old, 8th grade Pre-Algebra teacher/Coach for the S.C. Lee Cheerleaders and the S.C. Lee Cougarettes Dance Team
What is your occupational history?
I have worked as a math teacher in Copperas Cove for the last 4 years. I have taught 7th and 8th grade Math, as well as Math Intervention and Gifted/Talented Students.
What is your education history and years graduated?
I graduated in 2012 from Byron P. Steele II High School in Cibolo, Texas. I then went to college at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for my undergraduate and graduate degree. I graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and in 2021 with a Master of Education in Educational Administration.
Tell me a little about your life.
I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. My mother and father were intentional in teaching me and my siblings about God, the importance of family, and the privilege of gaining an education. I went to private and charter schools in elementary, then transitioned to the public school system for my time in secondary education. Math has always been one of my favorite subjects and helping kids learn has been a longtime passion of mine, so teaching kids math felt like the perfect career! Not to mention, I love to dance so coaching dance and cheer has been absolutely rewarding.
Why did you decide to peruse this career? Was there a defining moment or did you always know?
I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher. At the end of each school year, I would take the unused workbooks home and play teacher. I would pretend to make class rosters, seating charts, rules, and procedures. Little did I know then, that’s only a piece of what teachers really do every day. I absolutely enjoy every aspect of being a teacher and I wouldn’t change a thing in my journey thus far.
What are some things that you’ve experienced as a Black educator that has given you hope in the school system?
I enjoy the newer approach of restorative practices. I believe that the school plays a huge role in shaping the lives of students and as an adult who was once a child, I know that children make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes can be costly, but it is always a learning experience for them, and others involved. I like how the school system encourages building and maintaining healthy relationships, social engagement, and positive discipline. There is always room for improvement, but I think education is going in the right direction by allowing students to restore relationships and take accountability for their actions.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month is a time for humans, especially African Americans, to recognize and honor what our ancestors endured and to also celebrate the accomplishments of our people given the details of our past. I learn new information every year about my family, and I also learn about the contributions that Blacks gave to the world.
Why is it important to celebrate Black History Month?
This is a time for reflection, refocus and action. We need to reflect on the past, refocus on the present and act to better our future. Our ancestors worked, fought, and marched for our freedoms so it’s only right that our current generations take the lead and guide us to better opportunities for our future generations.
In your opinion, what are some ways that the community can do to uplift other Black educators specifically?
I think the community can support us by creating an inclusive workplace, meaning hire black teachers and administrators. We need more diversity in the school system so students can see that all people can be educated and successful in life. I also think that there should be an increase of Black representation within our curriculum which would decrease stereotypes and help others recognize what diverse groups have contributed.
In your opinion, what are some ways that the community could do to celebrate BHM.
I think the community can host a Black History night and set up a pop-up museum. They can invite various groups to perform in a showcase and introduce others to our culture.
