The game of bingo was unveiled at a carnival in 1929. The setting was not much different on Saturday when the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty introduced bingo at the annual Rabbit Fest to benefit research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in senior citizens.
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball hosted the games of bingo in honor of Grandma Tru who has suffered with Alzheimer’s disease for more than five years and no longer recognizes her teenage granddaughter.
“We raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia research to help fight a disease that not only affects my family, but many others too,” Kimball said. “Absolutely, I did want to raise money for my chosen cause. But this is also about providing a service to our community and supporting the Rabbit Fest.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale also advocates for the elderly and has also been an avid bingo player with her own custom bingo bag with dabber holders and other items the game requires.
“I have attended many bingo facilities in my day and Emily’s execution of the event ranked right up there (with the best). I even joined in and played a few games myself and actually got a bingo, which was my first in a while,” Hale said. “I also enjoyed the chance to assist Emily and call a couple of bingo games which was fun and also (a) first for me.”
From first-time bingo players to professionals who brought their own seat cushions, all ages came to enjoy the easy game that requires no experience and for which there is no learning curve.
“There was a steady stream of players throughout the day, and they all had nice things to say about the event,” Hale said. “It is definitely a family-friendly activity that is a welcome addition to Rabbit Fest, and we hope it will be continued for years to come.”
Players as young as 4 years old, including Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles, enjoyed the games with their families.
“Braelyn is in pre-K and still learning her numbers,” said Christy Liles, Braelyn’s mother. “This was not only an opportunity to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, but also to help Braelyn grow academically in her knowledge of numbers. She even won bingo twice, winning herself a Chick-fil-A kid’s meal and a pair of tickets to Topsey Safari.”
Bingo winners won gift certificates donated to the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant by area merchants.
“The crowd was determined to win at least one round of bingo, and once they did, some even continued playing for another shot at the wonderful prizes,” said Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez.
The pageant invested in a professional bingo machine and sold bingo cards for one dollar per game to ensure it was affordable for families. After expenses, Kimball raised $563.68 for Alzheimer’s research.
