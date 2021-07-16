Copperas Cove residents wishing to file for a place on the November ballot can do so beginning Saturday.
The filing period for the Nov. 2 election runs from Saturday through Aug. 16.
The available positions for the upcoming City Council Election on November 2, 2021 are: Mayor, City Council Place 1, and City Council Place 2.
Applications can be submitted in-person in the city secretary’s office at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applications can also be faxed to 254-542-8927 or emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Copperas Cove City Hall
Attn: Lisa Wilson
914 S. Main Street, Suite D
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
