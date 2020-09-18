Election season is fast approaching, and that means voters will be provided an opportunity to virtually meet and ask questions of candidates.
Candidates for several races in Coryell and Lampasas counties have been invited to a virtual forum that will be held in Copperas Cove from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will be broadcasting the forum on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CopperasCoveChamber/ and its Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX41sVKhKgOBabt_EsuWf8w, according to a news release from the chamber.
Any questions for the candidates must be submitted to the chamber by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.
For more information call the chamber at 254-547-7571.
Candidates from the following races will be at the forum:
- Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 (Candidates are incumbent Marc Payne and challengers Gary Kent, Vonya Hart and Terri Deans)
- Copperas Cove City Council Place 7 (Candidate is Jack Smith, unopposed)
- State Representative, District 59 (Candidate is Shelby Slawson, unopposed)
- State Representative, District 54 (Candidates are incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and challenger Likeithia “Keke” Williams, D-Harker Heights)
- State Senate District 24 (Candidates are incumbent Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and challenger Clayton Tucker, D-Lampasas)
- US Congressional District 25 (Candidates are incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, and challenger Julie Oliver, D-Austin)
Early voting for the election will begin Oct. 13 and election day is set for Nov. 3.
Early voting locations in Coryell County are:
- Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
The early voting location in Lampasas County is:
- Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
