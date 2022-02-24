1. What is your name, age and current title?
Shaunita Latrice Burnell, 42 years old, Classroom Teacher at Hettie Halstead Elementary
2. What is your occupational history?
12 years of Accounting and Financial background
3. What is your education history and years graduated?
Graduated in 2007 with a Bachelors of Business Administration with a Concentration in Accounting. Graduated in 2015 with MBA with a concentration in Accounting. Completed Alternative Certification Program in 2019.
4. Tell me a little about your life.
I am the youngest daughter of Michael and the late Phyllis Clayton. I have two sisters. My middle sister is a Major in the United States Army and my eldest sister is a Claims Examiner. I have two sons, 18-year-old Jayvyn who graduated high school in 2021 and 16-year-old Jamar attending high school. I have two fur babies named Neeketa and Dakota.
5. Why did you decide to pursue this career? Was there a defining moment or did you always know?
I decided to become an educator because both of my grandparents were in the education field. My grandmother was an English professor at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi and my grandfather was a secondary school counselor. My family always stressed the importance of education, especially my grandparents and they always encouraged me to go into the education field and believed I would be an exceptional educator. Two years ago, I was working in the accounting profession and decided to make a career change to the education field and I love it. Going into the education field was the best decision I ever made and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
6. What are some things you experienced as a black educator that has given you hope in the system?
As an African American educator, some things I have experienced that give me hope is that individuals who are wanting to go into the education field no longer have to go the traditional route to become an educator. I completed the Alternative Certification Program in 2019 and it is available for individuals who are looking to make a career change into the education field. Another aspect that has given me hope is that there are more African American males that are entering into the education field as well. My brother-in-law is a teacher in North Carolina and have noticed that there are not only more of an African American presence in the education field, but more African American men as well in the profession.
7. What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month is a month delegated to showcase the talents and accomplishments of African Americans from our past to the present.
8. Why is it important to celebrate Black History Month?
It is important to celebrate Black History Month because our accomplishments were not celebrated in the past. It is very important for African-American children to understand the importance of history. In order for our community to know where we are going, we have to know where we came from and while our history in this country has marred with trauma, it has also been paved with triumph and inspiration for future generations. I think it’s great for our children to realize they are able to showcase their talents and skills in career paths other than sports and entertainment. Our children need to know they are able to excel in all academic career fields.
9. In your opinion, what are some ways that the community can do to uplift other Black educators specifically?
I truly think ways to uplift the black educators in our community is to show support and really understand the sacrifices they make on a daily basis in their quest to educate the children of the community, sometimes with limited resources. Our education system is in peril right now with the teacher shortage and other variables outside of our control and yet educators get up and push it to the limit day in and day out because they truly believe in their profession and know that as a collective body, we have the chance to influence young minds to excel beyond their wildest dreams. Teachers need to know they are appreciated and ways to help uplift them is by acknowledging they have a tough job as teaching is not just delegated to teaching in the classroom as teachers sometime serve as mental and emotional counselors for children who don’t necessarily have the best support group and it is a teacher that will be there to uplift that student and push them to keep going and never quit.
10. Are you doing anything to celebrate BHM?
To celebrate Black History Month, I have been paying homage to my culture by eating plenty of soul food and educating myself with plenty of African American television shows and movies. I love Abbott Elementary which is based off of the creator’s former teacher, Mrs. Abbott, after whom she named the show.
11. In your opinion, what are some ways that the community could do to celebrate BHM?
Some of the ways the community can celebrate Black History Month is by showcasing individuals other than Martin Luther King, Jr. African Americans are not a monolith and shouldn’t be treated as such. We have so many other African American individuals who can be showcased for Black History Month and our community needs to be educated about their accomplishments and innovative spirit that has continued to progress the community towards excellence.
12. What do you like the most about BHM?
What I love most about Black History Month is that it is a celebration of the culture, the tradition, the struggles, and the triumphs that we have endured and continue to endure and yet, we still rise. Our community has always persevered no matter the circumstances and we will continue to do so. We have made progress and yet we still have so far to go, but we are up for the fight. Our resiliency defines us and we wear it like a badge of honor. I love the skin I’m in!!!
