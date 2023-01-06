Andrew Pence

Andrew Pence

 Courtesy Photo

U.S. Army soldier, police officer, school teacher. Hettie Halstead Elementary reading interventionist Andrew Pence finds happiness in his selfless service to others. During this school year, Pence was named the VFW Post #8577 Elementary Teacher of the Year, nominated by Principal Billie Diaz.

“He is a driven reading teacher who works hard to instill a love for reading among his students,” Diaz said. “As a former member of the military and a former police officer, he exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students.

