U.S. Army soldier, police officer, school teacher. Hettie Halstead Elementary reading interventionist Andrew Pence finds happiness in his selfless service to others. During this school year, Pence was named the VFW Post #8577 Elementary Teacher of the Year, nominated by Principal Billie Diaz.
“He is a driven reading teacher who works hard to instill a love for reading among his students,” Diaz said. “As a former member of the military and a former police officer, he exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students.
“Mr. Pence models good citizenship for all students and staff members at Hettie Halstead. He sets and maintains high expectations and the students he serves work hard because they know what is expected when they come into his room. When students struggle, Mr. Pence helps them persevere and work though the problems or questions.
“He is very patient and calm. Following his example, his students have been observed displaying these same attributes when working with him in a small group.”
Pence earned his Bachelor of Science in education in New York and has nine years of teaching experience with fourth and fifth grade English and reading, social studies and science. He has taught six years at Hettie Halstead Elementary.
“His role as a reading interventionist extends far beyond providing reading instruction,” Diaz said. “Mr. Pence collects interest inventories from each of his students and uses that information to incorporate their likes and interests in the books he selects for their reading groups.
“Mr. Pence sponsors a book club after school and is a published author himself. Mr. Pence teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring, and contributing members of society. He encourages students to show a positive attitude towards their classmates and to take pride in their school and community.”
Pence served eight years in the active-duty military, two years as a reservist, and 30 months in Afghanistan supporting U.S. Army as a law enforcement advisor.
Fellow teacher Kimberly Rideout said Pence is a model citizen and great role model, especially for male students.
“Mr. Pence comes to work every day with a positive mindset and a willingness to always help anyone in need,” Rideout said. “He even goes above and beyond outside of school hours and has started, without being asked, a reading club that focuses on novel reading to share his love of reading with our students.”
Pence also serves on the CCISD Technology Advisory Committee.
“His strength of character reinforces what he teaches,” Diaz said. “Mr. Pence truly is a leader that leads by example.”
