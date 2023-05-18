The community is invited to have coffee and a doughnut with a cop in June.
The event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. June 2 at Flaming Bird dining area at H-E-B, 2990 E. Business Highway 190.
H-E-B is supplying coffee and donuts free of charge for the event, the department said in a news release.
The Copperas Cove Police Department will be offering KIDDO Cards during the event. The KIDDO card is a child identification card created to identify a child 12 years of age or younger.
The card will contain the child’s full name, date of birth, and other identifying information to include a current photo, and parent/guardian information.
The card is designed to be maintained by the parent/guardian to identify a child if necessary. Children are abducted or go missing across our nation every day and vital information is necessary for law enforcement to start their search.
“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment,” the department said in the release.
