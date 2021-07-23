Clements/Parsons Elementary paraprofessional Crystal Curras has been employed four years in CCISD and works as an ESL instructional paraprofessional. Through her calm, sincere translation, she has been indispensable in building relationships with the school district’s Spanish-speaking students and parents.
“Curras demonstrates impeccable work ethic and never-ending energy for ensuring all students have what they need to be successful, both academically and behaviorally,” said Katherine Baney who served as Curras’ school principal. “Her efforts were integral in assembling and organizing our new literacy book kits, which enabled all teachers to accurately and quickly find the appropriate guided reading books for their students. She also led the effort to organize the Phonics Word Study materials to ease the accessibility of these items.”
Curras assisted in writing some of the items for the Interactive Read Aloud on her own time to ensure the continuity of this curriculum’s delivery for all students. Curras also organized the campus’ book room at the end of last school year. She came in after school ended to ensure the proper accountability of our school’s books and resources.
“Mrs. Curras happily works outside of her normal assigned duties, like assisting teachers, helping with behavior students, providing lunch coverage, and translating for parents and teachers when it is needed,” Baney said. “Mrs. Curras does whatever she can to help and lighten the load for teachers, by helping them with writing samples and covering classes. Mrs. Curras is a team player and always helps with a positive attitude. She positively impacts students, by helping with not only our English Learning students, but with all students. She builds impactful relationships with students, parents and staff. The relationships she builds with students is evident by how they respond to her.”
Curras was named the 2021 Clements/Parsons Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year and also won the district contest being selected as the 2021 Copperas Cove ISD Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Mrs. Curras’ character is that of integrity, honesty, and loyalty. This is evident in everything she does and how she responds to students and co-workers,” Baney said. “She looks at difficult situations and finds ways to solve the problems. Mrs. Curras is pleasant and makes working with her easy and enjoyable. She is a positive and hardworking employee.”
