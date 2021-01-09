Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica and of course, the U.S.A, are just a few of the countries that youngsters and their parents will enjoy tea, cuisine and cultural traditions at the fifth annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea.
The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The annual charity event teaches children manners and etiquette in a fun and interactive setting. This year’s theme is “It’s A Small World,” and guests will enjoy three different kinds of hot tea paired with three different flights of food from around the world to include savories, finger sandwiches and sweet treats.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer is hosting the event.
“We are excited to not just share with our guests flavors from around the world, but they will also be learning proper manners and etiquette that they will use their whole lives,” Sawyer said. “We have carefully selected every item on the menu. I think our guests will enjoy trying new things as well as some of their old favorites. I think they will also be surprised to learn from which country some of these foods and teas originated.”
Children will also receive custom passports upon entering the event and are encouraged to visit the nine different countries around the world to learn more about each one and get their passport stamped.
Once they have gotten their passports stamped from all nine countries, young guests will receive a miniature suitcase with a ticket donated by the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum since the theme of the event is about traveling.
Guests are encouraged to wear clothing native to a specific country and participate in the Parade of Nations.
Tea connoisseur, Robin Spencer, will be the emcee for the event.
“I fondly remember visiting my grandma and drinking tea in her kitchen from her delicate teacups, some of which I am now the proud owner,” Spencer said. “When I had grandchildren, my mother would come visit once a year and we began a tradition of attending a teahouse and having a tea party with four generations participating.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit homeless veterans through Operation Stand Down Central Texas, the chosen charity of Sawyer, whose father is a retired military veteran.
“I volunteered as a server last year at the tea and attended as a guest prior to that,” Sawyer said. “I love the Sweetheart Tea every year, because it’s not only fun, but kids learn good manners and the experience is always amazing.”
Tickets are $10. VIP tables that allow young guests to take home their teacups are available for $100. Tickets may be purchased at https://itsasmallworldsweethearttea.eventbrite.com or through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
