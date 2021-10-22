On Thursday, exceptional needs students will transform from everyday students to super heroes as they attempt to vanquish the mad scientists.
That day, exceptional needs students are encouraged to dress in super hero garb to take part in activities that will push back against the familiar foes.
Students that day will take part in five activities.
One activity is called “Super Breath,” where students will learn how to use the Bernoulli effect to increase the power of their breath.
In another activity, students will control sound waves by pounding a sound pipe against the palm of their hands. There will be eight pipes that play different notes of the musical scale.
Students will also harnass solar power, where the sun’s power will make Solar Bags float in the air. They will learn how the energy from the sun causes air to heat and expand.
Control of molecules is another activity that the students will participate in. Younger students will use string slime as an introduction to chemical changes, while older students will learn about polymer science through the process of cross-linking long chains of molecules together.
In the final activity, students will learn about night vision.
