Hundreds of area residents were excited for the return of the 25th annual Feast of Sharing’s dine-in format last week. They were so excited, that according to Ira Brand, president of the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, people had lined up for over an hour outside of the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
“Unfortunately, with the COVID, we had to take precautions, even though there were some people that, even during COVID, wanted to be in this format, but we didn’t think it was wise,” Brand said. “So, this year, most of the board and the city ... they felt comfortable to do it in this room.”
For the past two years, the event was held in a drive-thru format.
Residents were excited to meet in-person for various reasons, however.
“It’s weird, but at the same time, it’s amazing because you get to meet new people,” said Cove resident Danielle Lewis.
Lewis admitted that she sat with people she did not previously know.
“I met them outside,” she said.
Also anticipating the return of the Feast of Sharing were Sarah Adams and her son and brother.
Adams’ mother was helping serve on the food line during Thursday’s meal.
“It’s nice for the community to get together and do something as a city,” Adams said.
One Copperas Cove family that attended the meal for the first time was Allan Veierstahler and his son, Joseph and his children.
“It’s cool,” Joseph Veierstahler said. “I mean, it’s a lot of people and you can see, there’s a lot of caring.”
The elder Veierstahler said he learned about the annual meal while recently volunteering with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve been learning a lot about what goes on in this city — small businesses and stuff like that I never even knew existed,” he said.
Small groups of the Copperas Cove High School band and the Copperas Cove High School choir alternated two- or three-song sets for live entertainment as people dined.
