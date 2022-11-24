Feast of Sharing

Volunteers help serve the 25th annual Feast of Sharing in Copperas Cove last week. Hundreds of area residents showed up for the free meal, which was the first in-person installment of the meal in two years.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Hundreds of area residents were excited for the return of the 25th annual Feast of Sharing’s dine-in format last week. They were so excited, that according to Ira Brand, president of the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, people had lined up for over an hour outside of the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

“Unfortunately, with the COVID, we had to take precautions, even though there were some people that, even during COVID, wanted to be in this format, but we didn’t think it was wise,” Brand said. “So, this year, most of the board and the city ... they felt comfortable to do it in this room.”

