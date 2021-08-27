Hettie Halstead Elementary teacher Amy Jellison is no stranger to the classroom. Jellison has been teaching for more than three decades, 27 of those years in CCISD. Jellison has taught every elementary grade level except for first grade and kindergarten.
Principal Billie Diaz said whether Jellison is engaged in small group instruction or whole group instruction, she integrates cross-curricular content, high-level questioning and maximizes teachable moments with her students.
“Students are able to make connections between the content they are learning and real-world experiences thus engaging at the highest levels in Mrs. Jellison’s classroom,” Diaz said. “Amy digs into the grade level Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills and looks for new and different ways to help her students master the content. She looks beyond the surface and sees the underlying needs of her students and actively seeks ways to meet these needs.”
Jellison studies her student data and makes instructional adjustments to best meet all her students’ learning needs. She has helped her team use data to build flexible instructional groups and facilitated the implementation of best practices during grade level intervention time.
“Amy has been a steady leader in the educational technology field. She is always researching new technologies and examining ways to best integrate them into the classroom. She has also been a key player on our District Technology Advisory Committee where she has collaborated with the site based decision making committee and leadership team to construct campus needs assessment surveys, analyze data, and develop campus improvement plans. She has led numerous district and campus level professional development technology integration sessions.”
Jellison has served as a mentor to numerous new teachers over her years in the teaching field.
“Amy is a highly engaging teacher who is committed to student success. Not only does she know her content and grade level expectations, but she also knows her individual students and their backgrounds,” Diaz said. “She is keenly aware of the emotional needs of her students and solicits support from both campus and community resources to ensure that her students’ needs are met. She explicitly teaches grit, growth mindset and empathy to her students so that they are better prepared to meet the challenges they will face in life.
“Mrs. Jellison refuses to let those around her fail, as she does not believe failure is an option. She is the definition of true grit as an educator, as student success, no matter what the obstacles, always remains her number one motivator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.