COPPERAS COVE — The disappointing news came at the end of a Copperas Cove City Council meeting on April 7.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah was giving an update to council near the end of the meeting, and the last item in his report was to discuss the city’s application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant for a project to add exit and entrance ramps on State Highway 9. The project is seen as a necessary first step toward relocating commercial traffic onto Fort Hood from the current entrance on Clarke Road to what is considered to be a more spacious and safe entrance through Tank Destroyer Boulevard. The ramps are also considered vital to the multi-modal rail project that the city has been planning in cooperation with Fort Hood.
The city was seeking a $3 million grant, a substantial portion of the project’s total cost of $5 million.
Unfortunately, the city will not be receiving that money. As Haverlah explained, all the grant applications received were ranked by the DEAAG panel. The Highway 9 project was ranked 7th overall by the panel. The first six projects were all fully funded. However, by ranking the city’s project so low, the panel could only offer about $800,000 in funding for the highway project. That led to the grant application being rejected.
For those who worked on the DEAAG application, the rejection was a disappointment.
“I believe our local DEAAG project is an outstanding project that will improve the military value of Fort Hood as an installation while benefitting Copperas Cove and the Central Texas community,” said Heart of Texas Defense Alliance Executive Direction Keith Sledd when asked for his reaction. “Collectively, we will review the DEAAG application and identify where we can improve the application.”
Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation head Jonas Titas also called the decision disappointing.
“We see this as the first phase of the development of the multi-modal project and a necessary one for the entire project,” Titas said in an email. “I spoke to each one of our Board members about this last week and they are all aware of the news. Hopefully, this will be small setback and we can continue planning to move forward.”
Both Sledd and Titas said that another round of DEAAG grant applications will be accepted in the fall, with the panel set to disburse another $15 million in grants. Titas said that the EDC will continue to hold $500,000 aside as part of the matching funds it has earmarked for the Highway 9 project.
