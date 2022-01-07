Letter writing has become a bit of a lost art — with the rise in popularity of text messages and email. Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary students in teacher Miriam Marczewski’s first-grade class are developing their writing skills thanks to a classroom writing station.
The station contains multiple platforms, including various word banks and character wheels where students can spin to have their choice of what to write about selected for them, different choices of themed and colored paper, various writing pens or pencils, and the opportunity to personalize hand-written letters both physically and visually.
Students enjoyed different types of stationery on which to write and devices that help them choose their writing subjects.
“I can pick from a farm animal or a zoo animal or anything I want from the word bank,” said student Aryanna Collins.
Students are writing letters about what they received for the holiday and what they were most grateful for.
“I liked using the character wheel, especially because it Ianded on ‘girl’ and I can write about girls because I know about girl stuff,” student Brooklynn Barron said.
Marczewski showed a couple of letters students wrote to her. She became a little emotional when reading the letters and said that she is keeping them.
“The students seem to have such a good time in the writing station. It helps them come up with ideas and sparks the imagination with the word bank. It helps them think of something and connect ideas and thoughts together,” Marczewski said. “There is also a setting wheel and a character wheel. All of this comes together to get little minds thinking and coming up with their very own thoughts and ideas. They become more likely to enjoy what they are doing because they are genuinely interested and invested in the subject and outcome.”
Student Miles Henry points to the birthday word bank to show ideas he can use and help him think about things to write.
“I write letters and notes to my friends that say ‘I love you’ and ‘Do you want to come play with me,’” Henry said. “I am writing to my mom and dad because I love them and I am going to tell them in this letter.”
Students expressed in their writing that Marczewski made them feel cared for and safe in her classroom.
“The heart words are special words,” said student Kaylee Grimes. “You cannot sound them out and spell them that way, but you can figure the word out to write what you want to say.”
