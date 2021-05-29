While the coronavirus pandemic closed barber shops and hair salons for several months, many are now back open and doing a booming business. But, with the lingering pandemic, some children still have not had their haircut for more than a year and summer is a few short days away.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School transformed its gymnasium into a barbershop in partnership with Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas and the Yahweh Barber Academy of Killeen to bring this service to students. Twenty-one students, both boys and girls, from all grade levels seized the opportunity to receive free haircuts.
“I get to get my haircut and I can’t wait. I just want it cut,” second grader Zackary Pearce said excitedly.
Regional CIS Program Coordinator Marla Campbell said the barber school approached CIS to offer the service to students.
“They reached out to us, and it is beneficial to both the barber school and the student,” Campbell said. “It gives (Yahweh Barber Academy) community service, which it needs for licensing and experience for its students. You see it gives them a chance to practice social skills too.”
The barber students engaged in conversation with their young clients as they got settled into the barber chairs and shared what kind of hair style they were looking for. Zachary Land had his hair cut into a mohawk prior to the onset of the pandemic.
“It grew so much that when I put Monkey Junk in my hair it would fall down,” Land said. “So once I get it cut, it won’t anymore.”
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary CIS Campus Coordinator Russell Jenkins arranged for the barber school’s visit.
“I was so excited when I knew I was going to get my hair cut. My hair was getting long, all in my ears and getting on them, making me itchy and really bugging me,” fourth grader Isaiah Tutson said. “It feels so much better, and I really liked the lady that cut my hair.”
“The lady” who cut Tutson’s hair is barber educator, Wendy Mays. She and her students have provided salon services in numerous locations including homeless shelters.
“Providing haircuts for the students is a good way to get practice and it gives back to the community,” Mays said.
Copperas Cove ISD employs CIS campus coordinators on every CCISD campus to meet students’ personal needs outside the classroom that are going unmet.
“It touched me to see the barber shop’s response,” Campbell said. “You can see that it is needed. Parents get busy and they could use the help.”
