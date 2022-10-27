Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary special education resource and lead teacher Jacqlyn Kodis believes that every student can learn and do the work. Principal Rebekah Shuck says Kodis meets the students where they are in their learning and works diligently to design lessons that will help students get closer to meeting the grade level skills.
“She is always looking for interesting (and) engaging activities to encourage her classes to continue to learn,” Shuck said. “She aligns her instruction with the instruction from the general education classrooms and differentiates for each student in order to meet his or her needs.”
Kodis has worked for CCISD for nearly six years. She is encouraging to her students but holds them to a standard at which they can succeed with effort. Kodis collaborates with general education teachers and paraprofessionals and works closely with grade level teams and the school leadership team to ensure all Individual Education Plans are up to date for each student.
“Mrs. Kodis goes above and beyond to make sure that the students she works with are getting the help they need. She is calm, resourceful, and an advocate,” Shuck said. “Mrs. Kodis is always working to improve the educational experience for our students. She works with ever increasing demands on our staff and does her best to help everyone with issues that arise. She works on weekends and nights to meet the demands of the ever-expanding special education population. She is a trooper.”
Kodis has a positive spirit and looks for solutions while always working to ensure her students succeed, Shuck said.
“She thinks outside the box and is willing to try new things just to meet the needs of those that she works with,” Shuck said. “She is always positive with the students and staff even on the toughest of days.”
“I’m not sure that I can put into words all of the things that Mrs. Kodis does for our campus. She is the epitome of a team player. She helps all students and all staff with anything and everything. She always does this with a smile on her face and a great attitude,” Shuck said.
“She teaches her classes, she runs the special education department on campus, she encourages others, she helps students with behavioral needs, she preps for Admission, Review, and Dismissal meetings, calls parents, acts as a liaison between teachers and students, and the list goes on and on. We could not function as a special education team without her.”
Kodis was named the 2022 Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.