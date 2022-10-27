Jacqlyn Kodis

Jacqlyn Kodis

 Courtesy Photo

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary special education resource and lead teacher Jacqlyn Kodis believes that every student can learn and do the work. Principal Rebekah Shuck says Kodis meets the students where they are in their learning and works diligently to design lessons that will help students get closer to meeting the grade level skills.

“She is always looking for interesting (and) engaging activities to encourage her classes to continue to learn,” Shuck said. “She aligns her instruction with the instruction from the general education classrooms and differentiates for each student in order to meet his or her needs.”

