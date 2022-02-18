A circle of orange paint, a circle of red paint, and a circle of green paint invited Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary students in teacher Lindsey Feil’s class to dip in their fingers and show off their painting skills.
“I am painting a tree like fall. I am making polka dots all over it,” student Jacobi Cross said. “Fall is the season we just got out of and it’s when the leaves fall down off the trees.”
As part of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, students have been learning about the seasons and weather and were excited when told to clear their desks and get ready to paint. In addition to the three large dots of paint, Feil provided students with a canvas of a bare tree and explained to dip their fingers in the colors one by one and make little dots all over the tree and on the ground to create the impression of leaves.
“This is a tree for fall, not winter,” said student Paisley Lawless. “We are painting fall trees because all the leaves fall down and then they get all over the ground.”
With an increase in the use of technological devices, students seemed to enjoy getting away from the screen and playing in the paint to create their masterpieces.
“They really enjoy painting, and we are studying the weather and the seasons,” Feil said. “Painting is good for the students and helps them make connections between what they are learning about and what it looks and feels like. It is super important to let them have this time for self-expression and it is really good for sensory exposure.”
Studies show that are many benefits to finger painting. Messy play stimulates the senses. Finger painting strengthens hand and finger muscles and contributes to fine motor skill development. Finger painting is a medium of self-expression that is open and free and allows students to retain the information they have learned for longer periods of time.
