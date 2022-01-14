Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary third-grade teacher Teresa Gorres doesn’t settle for mediocrity. If there is room for improvement, she will strive for it and she encourages her students to do the same both in and outside the classroom.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Principal Rebekah Shuck selected Gorres as the school’s VFW Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Gorres is an exceptional teacher who loves and cares for her students’ emotional and academic needs. She is extremely dedicated to her craft and works endless hours to prepare quality lessons. She invests in her students not only academically, but socially and emotionally. She is always working to build strong relationships with her students through community building circles in the classroom and by getting to know them outside of school through their extracurricular activities,” Shuck said. “Not only does she invest her time in the students in her classroom, but she also contributes to the overall success of our campus in many ways.”
Upon arrival at the campus, Gorres saw the need to start a student council chapter and Junior Historian Club for the campus and co-leads both programs as extra-curricular activities.
“What an amazing opportunity for our students to learn about leadership and involvement and to be led by such an upstanding citizen as their model,” Shuck said. “Mrs. Gorres attends and assists in all of our after-school activities here at Fairview/Miss Jewell and works to build relationships with the families of our campus.”
Gorres often combines the leadership activities of the two clubs to include spearheading the annual Food for Families Drive for which Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary has captured the Top Mega School Award for collecting the most items in its category.
“It is humbling to see such an outpouring of support from our students and families each year,” Gorres said. “Watching students come in each morning and placing their canned goods on the stage, you could see the joy in their faces knowing that they were helping their community.”
The spouse of a retired military officer, Gorres has worked at CCISD for six years, teaching at Martin Walker Elementary for three years before transferring to Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary in the 2019-2020 school year.
