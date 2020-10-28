Attacked by a bear? Road rash victim? These are just two of the creative backstories that students at Copperas Cove High School created in their medical terminology course in the school’s health and sciences department.
Just in time for Halloween, students participated in a wound lab reminiscent of “Grey’s Anatomy,” using Vaseline, fake blood, coffee grounds, toilet paper, red food coloring, and miscellaneous classroom supplies to create fake wounds in class. Students learned the basic anatomy and physiology of the integumentary system, the organ system consisting of the skin, hair, nails, and exocrine glands, along with a variety of common skin injuries and disorders. They also studied career paths that relate to working with the largest organ in the body, the skin, which is up to 15% of a person’s body weight.
CCHS Health Science teachers Jeni Carbone-Williams, Rebecka Shuffler and Morgan Camese teach the class and said the students enjoyed being creative and applying their knowledge during the lab.
“Learning anatomical positions and directional terms helped with wound placement,” high school junior Lillian Perez said. “It was fun and I felt accomplished using what I learned.”
Prior to the lab activity, students completed a case study on both wounds and burns. Then, students used their knowledge of the integumentary system to create fake wounds and a fictional backstory on how their wounds were obtained.
Sophomore Caden Barker said his wound was obtained by falling during a box jump.
“It looked like I sliced my shin open,” Baker said. “It was very realistic.”
Students worked in pairs to create their wounds designed to meet the size, location, and depth of their choosing.
“The hardest part was determining the length and width of the wound,” Sophomore Avianna O’Brien said.
Using what they had learned, students were required to be able to describe the appearance and location of their wounds using technical vocabulary. At the start of the activity, students were skeptical about their ability to create wounds out of the supplies provided. By the end of the assignment, students including Liberty Williams were surprised to see how realistic some of their wounds appeared to be.
“I didn’t expect the supplies to go together well. They were just basic everyday items. But collectively, they managed to look so realistic,” Williams said.
Shuffler was pleased with the hands-on experiment and students’ ability to communicate their knowledge.
“Regardless of the students’ backstories about their mock wounds, students were successfully able to demonstrate their mastery of the classroom content and had fun doing it,” Shuffler said.
