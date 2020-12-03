Team JLyons and the Excel Clubs of Copperas Cove raised money for the My Brother's House Food Pantry by hosting its second annual Fall Bazaar at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday.
All shoppers were requested to donate a dollar to the My Brother's House Food Pantry upon entry into the event.
Charles Lyons, president of the Excel Clubs and event organizer, said a total of around $1,200 was raised, around $250 of which came from the donations made at the door.
“The proceeds from this event will go back into the community,”Lyons said. “We sold the space to the vendors here today. We had 32 vendors ranging from food, clothes and the normal independent consultants such as Scentsy. It is basically a holiday shopping spree.”
Cassie Gamez, an independent stylist for Color Street, was selling press-on nail designs.
“These are 100% real nail polish strips in dry form so it’s like 95% dry, and when you open them they start to harden,” she said. “It is very time saving and you can have nice nails. The company has base sets and then they have holiday and awareness sets.”
Nick Steward of Candy Crafts in Temple were selling 10 different flavors of peanut patties.
“These are all fresh and homemade and we had one without nuts,” he said. “We normally do about 20 events a year but due to COVID-19 we had to shorten the amount of shows we do. We support Temple and all of the surrounding communities.”
Debbie Sanchez of Homemade Jams By Debbie of Killeen was selling homemade jams at the bazaar.
“We have a regular list of flavors, sugar-free, fruit butters and then we have spicy jams and jellies,” she said. “I have friends that have trees that grow the products and I also shop organically around Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.”
Sanchez said last year she did 32 shows, but due to COVID-19 this was her third show of this year.
“We are here to support the community,” she said. “A lot of shows that we were pre-booked for were canceled. We had about seven or eight that were scheduled for October alone that were canceled. We have had people reach out to us to meet them and we will meet you if you are local, and we deliver.”
