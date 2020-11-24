The Excel Clubs of Copperas Cove is hosting its second annual Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
All proceeds from the bazaar go back to the community, said Charles Lyons, president of the Excel Club.
A $1 donation to the My Brother’s House Food Pantry is requested.
“Various items, including homemade Christmas decor will be available for purchase,” Lyons said via email.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
