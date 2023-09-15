Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) and Pink Warrior Angels (PWA) are once again collaborating and sharing event space at the Copperas Cove City Park for their upcoming community event. The two organizations will use the opportunity to share resources while promoting each organization’s mission.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host their annual Fall Sweep from 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 23. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, adjacent the pond and stage area for check-in and area assignments. The event includes a clean-up of the park and all necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
Concurrently, Pink Warrior Angels will host its annual fundraiser, the 9th Annual Pink Warrior Dash — also from 8-10 a.m. at the same location in City Park. Same-day registration will start at 7 a.m.
“We are excited to have our citizens come out and make a difference in our community by volunteering at our event,” said Terry Mustapher, KCCB secretary.
“It is with a heartfelt gratitude, we thank our community for joining forces to inspire hope, foster support, and drive change,” said Julie Moser, Pink Warrior Angels Founder
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful was established on Sept. 17, 2002, by the Copperas Cove City Council with the mission to empower and educate citizens while enhancing the environment of Copperas Cove.
Pink Warrior Angels is a nonprofit organization that not only gives 100% to patients fighting cancer but also invests in their well-being by providing them with educational materials.
