Children and their families learned, among other things, about recyclables and how to use recycled newspapers to grow their own flowers last Saturday. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted the fourth annual Spring Eco-Fling.
Rose Wiggins, a member of the Cove Life Church, volunteered with other members of the church to support the Spring Eco-Fling by having a table where they helped attendees make their own flowerpots made from recycled newspapers. Attendees who stopped by their booth were given a pack of seeds, such as bluebonnet seeds.
“We came out to this event because we wanted to do more outreach in the community, one of the Cove Chamber of Commerce members reached out to us, and has been helping us by letting us know about like this one. We jumped at the idea of coming out to this event and we love helping,” Wiggins said.
Along with the classes, there were also craft-making and face-painting stations for children.
Community partners were also on hand to provide information about services they provide free and local vendors sold various items.
The Spring Eco-Fling is normally held inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center but organizers wanted a new experience by bringing outside, and the weather was good, sunny and a little cool.
“We thought that a great way to kick off spring would be to hold this event outside and take advantage of the spring like weather,” said Linda Lapierre, a commissioner with KCCB. “We are grateful to our community partners for helping us with this event. This was a good turnout, and everybody seems to be having fun.”
Along with the events, the DJ for the event got a mass of attendees to dance the “Cha Cha Slide.”
One of those showing off his dance moves during the “Cha Cha Slide” was Copperas Cove Five Hills Jr. Ambassador Maddox Tobias.
“I am having so much fun, and my favorite part is the music, dancing and the stations for the kids.”
In what may end up being its last official event for a while, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty put on a fashion show featuring dresses and other types of clothing that were made from recycled materials.
Kaden Moore, an 11-year-old, came out to the Spring Eco-Fling and performed a song on the stage for everyone.
“I have been singing most of my life, and my favorite type of music to listen to is upbeat and makes you feel good, and I wanted to perform at this event so that I could help people make people feel good about themselves. Some of my favorite artists are John Legend and Ariana Grande,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.