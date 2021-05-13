With the return of the Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest after an absence last year due to the pandemic, volunteers have seized the opportunity to add family events to the annual festival.
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will host the popular game bingo on Saturday inside the Civic Center from 2 to 6 p.m. Kimball said bingo is a game that excites and draws you in psychologically.
“Experts have more recently revealed that playing bingo is good for the brain, particularly older players and kids,” Kimball said. “Bingo players don’t have the ability to change the outcome of their game, but they do have to utilize their mental speed, accuracy and concentration in order to spot patterns on their cards.”
Kimball has gathered dozens upon dozens of prizes from local businesses for players that have all of the correct numbers to be able to yell out the name of the game and be deemed a winner to choose from.
“Of course, the excitement and thrill of winning a prize is another driving motivator for bingo fans,” Kimball said. “Playing bingo games can be a relaxing pastime. But once you start to have your numbers called, the anticipation of winning at bingo can give you such an adrenaline rush. As bingo players, we can all relate to that feeling of excitement needing just one number to win. It’s a roller-coaster ride of emotions, providing a fantastic escape from the stresses and strains of everyday life.”
Bingo cards are $1 each or six for $5. Dabbers will also be sold at bingo for $1 each. All of the proceeds from the bingo games will be used to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia in honor of Kimball’s grandmother who suffers from memory loss.
2020 Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier and her family host a dominoes tournament on Saturday morning, 9 a.m., also at the Civic Center. The tournament is regular dominoes, and all ages are welcome to play.
All proceeds from the event are donated to Copperas Cove ISD’s Blessings in a Backpack Program to provide weekend meals for homeless students.
The Five Hills royalty will host two free events on Sunday including the Bunny Hop which is similar to a traditional potato sack race for children up to age 10. All participants crossing the finish line receive medals. The Bunny Hop is held 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by the Rabbit Relay from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
In the Rabbit Relay, children are on their hands and knees hopping like a rabbit and passing a giant carrot to the participant in front of them. All children who complete the short course will receive a prize.
