Dani Tanner managed to avoid losing her electric and water service throughout the devastating weeklong winter blast that crippled much of the state of Texas, but her parents were not as fortunate.
“I live in Skyline Flats near Big Divide Road (on Cove’s far west side) and we got lucky over here,” said Tanner, who shares a house with boyfriend, Daniel, and her 15-year-old daughter, a Copperas Cove High student. “My parents took a beating over at their house.
“They live over on Tammy Drive, off of Phyllis, right when you come into town. They had a pipe bust on the outside, for one thing, and there’s also a roof leak. The whole living room ceiling is brown and stained, so they have to get that fixed.
“They had to cut a hole in my old bedroom wall to find a leak. Had to shut the water off for two or three days. My mom had actually just replaced all the carpet in my old room, which is the room that flooded up under the carpet, so now she’s going to have to rip all that back up and fix it. I don’t know how much it’s going to cost them.
“I went over there once and took them some firewood, because they did not have heat and my uncle, Danny, carries around an oxygen tank. The house he lives in is very old, so some friends with a four-wheel-drive truck picked him up and took him over there.
“My driveway only slants at the very end, where it goes into the street, and our street was icy — Big Divide was pretty bad, as well — so we drove very slowly until we could make it to their house. My mother lives on a hill, and so they were trapped. We were going to park at the top of the street and walk down, but I took a chance and I made it.”
Tanner said she was fairly well-stocked at home with food, water, and other necessities when the record-setting storm started shutting things down, but she ventured out twice last week only to find stores with mostly empty shelves.
“We had some supplies, but my daughter and I went to the store one day — I’m actually on a special diet that I order food boxes for — and when we walked into Walmart, it was just empty. There was no fruits, no vegetables, nothing. Except condiments.
“My boyfriend and I also went yesterday,” she said last Sunday. “We went to Walmart, H-E-B and Walgreens, and they were stocking stuff back up, so we were able to get some things, but there was no meat, milk and eggs anywhere, so. …
“Gas was out everywhere, so people were struggling for gas. Then there was (no) mail delivery, and everyone was worrying about the water supply because the electricity was messed up.
“I have several friends who have been without electricity for five days. Then I have friends who don’t have water, either.
“I just don’t think the south is equipped for this kind of disaster. Nobody ever expected for Texas to be doing without like that. I just hope everyone can come together and find their humanity — which a lot of people have. There’s been a lot of people who have taken risks to get food to people. So I’m glad to see that.”
