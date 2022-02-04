The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the Central Texas College campus, announced its February show lineup. During the month, Saturday shows, weekday matinees, laser Friday, Presidents’ Day laser light show matinees and a star tour will be offered.
Saturday Shows
The Saturday schedule begins at 11 a.m. with “The Little Star That Could.” Meet an average yellow star searching for planets of its own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns what makes each star special and discovers that stars combine to form clusters and galaxies. The audience will also learn about the planets and our solar system.
At noon is “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef.” This a one-of-a-kind tropical reef is hidden in the vast oceans of our planet and is full of adventure and mystery. After a volcano catastrophe, two young fish must restore the magic of their home and save the enchanted reef. The humorous adventure is filled with many informative details about the fantastic world under water and sharpens our awareness about preserving our environment.
The doubleheader, “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” and “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda,” is at 1 p.m. First, take a lighthearted look at the myths and stories associated with one of the night sky’s most famous constellations, Orion, the great hunter of the winter sky. Then, “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” is filled with humorous and exciting characters including Perseus the mighty warrior, Pegasus the winged horse, Cetus the sea monster and the fearsome monster Medusa. The shows are designed to engage youngsters into learning about the night sky.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Ningaloo” Australia’s Other Great Reef.” Explore the unique and breathtaking underwater world along the vast coral highway stretching along the Northwest coast of Western Australia and enjoy a magical expedition through the Ningaloo Reef — a dazzling and psychedelic creator of life attracting the smallest and largest sea life.
At 3:30 p.m. is “Mars One Thousand One.” The show entails the first human mission to Mars — a daring 1,000-day mission to fly an international crew to the red planet. Witness firsthand the astronauts’ brave attempts to put human footprints on Mars and return safely to Earth.
At 4:30 p.m. is “Natural Selection: Darwin’s Mystery of Mysteries.” Follow a young Charles Darwin on an adventurous voyage of exploration circumnavigating the world with the HMS Beagle. Witness the thrill of scientific discovery by seeing the world through Darwin’s eyes, make observations and let the pieces of the scientific puzzle slowly but surely fall into place.
The Saturday shows conclude with the laser light show “iPop” at 5:30 p.m. Featuring a variety of pop hits through the decades, the show includes artists such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, the Jackson Five and more.
Matinees
Weekday matinees are every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. On Feb. 9 is “The Hot and Energetic Universe” highlighting the natural phenomena related to high-energy astrophysics in relation to our galaxy, neutron stars, supernova remnants, black holes and stars like the sun.
“Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” is on Feb. 16. Join the venture of mankind’s first space probe outside our solar system. On Feb. 23, “The Cowboy Astronomer” features cowboy poet Baxter Black relating star legends, cowboy tales and Native American legends combined with constellation identification, star-hopping and astronomy tidbits he’s found out over a lifetime of stargazing. Weekday matinees are $5 for all ages, per show.
On Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21, two laser light show matinees are scheduled. First at 1:30 p.m. is “Spirit of America” which offers many patriotic and inspiring songs from artists like Celine Dion, Brooks and Dunn, John Fogerty, Aaron Copeland, John Cougar Mellencamp, Lee Greenwood and more. Then at 2:30 p.m. is “Laser Spirit” with a mix of pop and patriotic tunes from U2, Madonna, John Williams, Kansas and the Boston Pops Orchestra.
Laser Friday
Laser Friday is Feb. 25 and features the premiere of “Laser Grateful Dead” at 6 p.m. The show offers kaleidoscopic psychedelia to homespun country rock to epic live jams with some of the Grateful Dead’s greatest hits. At 7 p.m., enjoy some of the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits in “Laser Zeppelin and at 8 p.m. is “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon.”
Learn about the constellations and stars in the current night sky with Warren’s Star Tour on Saturday, February 26 at 5:30 p.m. It preempts the regular scheduled show.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
