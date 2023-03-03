Copperas Cove ISD Maintenance Department employees are hard at work on a project. You cannot distinguish one from another based on the workload each is pulling and the professionalism with which they do their jobs.
Tiny wisps of blonde hair peek out over the collar of CCISD locksmith and carpenter Kate Austin who exemplifies excellence and teamwork.
“Not only does Kate provide quality customer service when responding to work orders, but she proved essential to the organization in the critical role she played rekeying the district as part of our safety and security measures,” CCISD Maintenance Department Director Russell Ellis said. “The spreadsheets Kate created provided the smooth transition of this large task.”
Austin, who previously worked as a school district custodian, is the only female on the maintenance team.
“She has been outstanding in her eagerness to learn the trades of her field,” Ellis said. “Kate has also fearlessly pushed through a male dominated workforce and has proven herself time and time again. Kate has learned to operate a forklift, scissor lift, and has learned to work with various tools to help her succeed and grow in her position. She has always happily complied when asked to come in on her days off or after hours and is always going above and beyond to serve the faculty, staff, and students of CCISD.”
Austin has worked in the district for eight years. She always has a ready smile and takes a lead role when working on various projects in the district which include maintaining 11 campuses and six separate facilities.
“The positive and professional approach Kate uses in our school environment makes her an excellent role model for students and staff alike,” Ellis said.
Austin is the CCISD 2023 Maintenance Department Employee of the Year. She will advance to the CCISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year contest. The winner will be announced at the inaugural CCISD Employee of the Year Dinner on April 27.
