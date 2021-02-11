Held annually, this year’s Mommy/Daddy and Me Sweetheart Tea, “It’s a Small World,” allowed people an opportunity to try new foods and teas and learn about different countries and cultures.
Attendees enjoyed tea’s from around the world, such as mint tea (Morocco), green tea (Asia), and darjeeling (India).
There was also plenty of food from around the world, such as finger sandwiches (Great Britain), egg rolls (China), bulgogi (Korea) and donut holes (The Netherlands).
As everyone enjoyed their tea and food, former Senior Ms. Five Hills, Robin Spencer, served as the events emcee and provided interesting facts about each country.
The Mommy/Daddy Sweetheart Tea is hosted by the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, and it began in 2017 by Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz.
This year’s event, hosted by Five Hills Junior Ambassador, Hayley Sawyer, raised $1,539 for Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which will go to homeless veterans and their families.
“I am just so happy that everyone is having fun,” Sawyer said. “The proceeds from this event is going to Operation Stand Down Central Texas to help homeless veterans, and I just love that I can help them and I love the outcome, because I worked so hard, and all of my fellow royalty worked so hard.”
Joann Courtland, a current Copperas Cove City Council member, is one of the founders of Operation Stand Down Central Texas when it began operating in January 2015.
“We help the homeless veterans and their families in the Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas Counties. We help about 600 to 700 homeless veterans and non-veterans with our large events in the spring and the fall,” Courtland said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is located at 338 Cove Terrace Shopping Center and is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Rebecca Clayton and her daughter, McKenzie, came to the fifth annual event for the first time.
“We came to support Hayley,” Clayton said. “I am friends with one of the people she rides horses with. The tea was wonderful, and so were all of the different foods. My favorite tea is the green tea and the bulgogi tea from Korea.”
Elizabeth and Precious Bererd also came to the Sweetheart Tea to support one of their friends, who was a hostess.
“I like it, very pretty, very creative, and great clothing and the place settings are very beautiful,” Precious said.
It was also their first time coming to the event.
