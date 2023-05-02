Community Spotlight.jpg

Caroline Fogwell

 Courtesy Photo

When thinking of Martin Walker Elementary teacher Caroline Fogwell, the word “pillar” comes to mind for Principal Breanne Turner.

“Mrs. Fogwell continuously gives a great deal of support and comfort to others. She remains steady and seemingly unphased in any situation, and she can be relied on always,” Turner said. “As a fifth grade math and science teacher, she is a pillar to the students and staff of Martin Walker Elementary.”

