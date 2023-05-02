When thinking of Martin Walker Elementary teacher Caroline Fogwell, the word “pillar” comes to mind for Principal Breanne Turner.
“Mrs. Fogwell continuously gives a great deal of support and comfort to others. She remains steady and seemingly unphased in any situation, and she can be relied on always,” Turner said. “As a fifth grade math and science teacher, she is a pillar to the students and staff of Martin Walker Elementary.”
Turner said data shows the high levels of growth of students in Fogwell’s classroom.
“Mrs. Fogwell is an accomplished classroom teacher, but it isn’t the effective instruction that sets Mrs. Fogwell apart from the rest,” Turner said. “It’s her focus on the social-emotional needs of her students that makes the difference. Each morning, Mrs. Fogwell has an SEL lesson and morning circle. In this circle, the students and teacher have a class discussion where everyone’s voice feels heard and respected. These lessons and circles don’t come straight from a curriculum or pre-determined list but are tailored to the needs of the students in the classroom. Mrs. Fogwell facilitates conversations around specific classroom issues which leads thoughtful discussions where students work through the situation themselves.”
Because of Fogwell’s measured work to develop the whole child, Turner selected her at the Martin Walker Elementary 2023 Teacher of the Year.
“Focus on social emotional skills and regulation is more important now than it ever has been before. Without it, many students cannot focus on or achieve academic success. Every moment that Mrs. Fogwell has given to this effort has been worth it,” Turner said. “When daily SEL lessons and circles became a focus for the entire campus of Martin Walker this year, Mrs. Fogwell quickly became a teacher that others could learn from. In this way, Mrs. Fogwell’s successes are felt far beyond the four walls of her classroom.”
Fogwell has worked eight years in CCISD. She is a calm observer, often quietly reading a situation so that she can be thoughtful in decision making.
“This has a direct impact on staff because when she talks, they listen. With her math partner, she continuously engages in conversations about her content area,” Turner said. “Mrs. Fogwell is a flexible team player, willing to do what is best for the success of her students and her grade level. She is never selfish, always putting others before herself. She can work with all personalities and is respectful to everyone she encounters.”
