Ten-year-old Hayley Sawyer maintains a more hectic schedule than most adults. From schoolwork to sporting events to life as a royal, Sawyer often falls asleep in the car on the way home from her last event or will fall asleep fully clothed on her bed.
Sawyer is the reigning Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador, at least until Saturday, when she will crown her successor. It is hard for the spunky fifth grader to imagine what life will be like without the weekly list of appearances at which she has represented the City of Copperas Cove for the last two years. She has focused her service efforts on providing for the needs of homeless veterans through her platform of service, H3: Hayley Helps the Homeless.
“The last two years have been amazing. I have learned so many new things, had many different experiences, and am able to do things I never thought possible, like making a 20-minute speech to a civic club,” Sawyer said. “This pageant has pushed me out of my comfort zone to achieve things I never believed I could do.”
Sawyer served as 2019 Junior Miss Five Hills and 2020 Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador, amassing more than 1,700 hours of service work with the Miss Five Hills Program in the 24-month period. She is a two-time recipient of the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.
“It is hard for me to imagine what I will feel like on Sunday without checking my appearance schedule to see where I need to be as a queen the coming week,” Sawyer said. “It has truly been an honor and a privilege representing the City of Copperas Cove.”
The youngster has helped with collections drives for sanitary items for homeless veterans with Operation Stand Down Central Texas. She has conducted her own sock drive, blanket drive and raised and donated more than $3,000 to the non-profit during her two-year stint as a queen. She plans to continue to support the organization even after passing on the crown.
“My father recently retired from the military,” the 10-year-old said. “There are many people struggling after getting out of the military, and service is still something that our family feels needs to be done. If there is a need, we should be there.”
Sawyer skipped fourth grade this year and advanced to the fifth grade where she has maintained the “A” honor roll, was selected as the fifth-grade class representative, participates in the sixth grade math club and plays first chair violin in the elementary and middle school bands as well as learning fiddler tunes in her spare time. In addition to her queenly duties, Sawyer competed earlier this week in the archery state qualifier and takes horseback riding lessons.
