With just over two weeks left, there is still time for any qualified Copperas Cove resident to submit an application to run for either city council, mayor or as a trustee with the school board.
The filing period opened July 17 and goes through Aug. 16.
Seats open include mayor and city council Places 1 and 2 in the city as well as Places 1 and 2 for the school board.
The election is Nov. 2.
So far, five incumbents have put their names in as candidates for the five seats.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Councilman Fred Chavez have filed to run for re-election for city council Places 1 and 2, respectively.
Councilman Dan Yancey has filed to run for mayor.
Since Yancey currently serves as the Place 3 council member, the city will have to order a special election for someone to fill the remainder of his term — one year — but applications will not be accepted for that position until the special election is ordered.
Mayor Bradi Diaz announced on July 7 that she would not seek reelection.
Yancey will continue to serve in the capacity as a council member until after the election.
Those wishing to file can do so in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D.
Applications can also be faxed to 254-542-8927 or emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
School Board
The filing period is also open for the Copperas Cove Independent School Board on the same dates. So far, the incumbents for those seats — Inez Faison and Shameria Ann Davis — have filed to seek reelection, according to district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Candidate applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Regular hours for hand-delivering an application are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Aug. 16, the district office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take applications.
