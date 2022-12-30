A couple of days into selling fireworks for the New Year’s holiday and business is booming for one Mr. W Fireworks stand owner in Copperas Cove.
Leslye Clark, owner of the shop at 14214 U.S. Highway 190, said that as of around 10 a.m. Wednesday, fireworks sales had nearly exceeded sales from the week leading up to the Fourth of July.
“It’s better than it was on the Fourth,” Clark said as she awaited customers Wednesday. “Because of all the burn bans that were going on.”
In July, Central Texas was in the throes of a brutal drought with wildfires scorching dozens, hundreds and thousands of acres throughout the area.
Neighboring Bell County went as far as banning the sale and use of fireworks a couple of weeks prior to the annual holiday but loosened the restrictions after the area got rain a few days before the Fourth of July.
Neither Coryell nor Lampasas counties issued similar disaster declarations, but the impact on the business had been done, according to Clark.
Not so for New Year’s, however.
“A lot of people are saying that they were kind of upset that they couldn’t set them off on the Fourth, so they’re definitely going to do it since there’s no burn bans going on right now,” Clark said.
As of Wednesday, neither Bell, Coryell or Lampasas counties had a burn ban in place. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, only 61 of the state’s 254 counties had a burn ban. The closest county to Coryell with one was neighboring Hamilton County.
“That’s mostly what people are saying is that they’re excited they can shoot them off without worrying about catching fire,” Clark said.
Though the counties did not entirely ban fireworks in July, police had said the sale of some products was banned, Clark said. It is something that has not happened yet.
Clark has seen a mix of top sellers so far.
“It’s about half and half,” she said. “We have a bunch of the kids and parents buying the small novelty stuff for the kids. And then, we have the guys that are coming in buying the 500-gram fireworks. So, we’re about half and half right now.”
Sales will continue from 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Shooting off fireworks on New Year’s Eve is a years-old tradition. The origins of the tradition are unknown, but fireworks were invented in China in the sevent century A.D., according to livescience.org. Originally, fireworks were believed to have been set off to ward off evil spirits. Western traditions of shooting off fireworks appear to have developed independently, according to livescience.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.