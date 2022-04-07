Have you ever wondered why is it very common to hear that history is a “boring” subject? That is not the case in Copperas Cove High School teacher Jaclyn Gadd’s history class. The first-year teacher works to ensure history lessons are more innovative and interactive.
“Mrs. Gadd excels at inspiring learning in students,” said Principal Jimmy Shuck. “She makes sure she incorporates best practices into her lesson planning. In her class you will see gradual release, differentiation, student-centered learning, movement, critical thinking, and more. She has a great rapport with her students. They feel comfortable volunteering, participating, and making mistakes in her class.”
Shuck says Gadd’s students have grown tremendously this year in her class.
“Her test scores are better than her peers’ students’ test scores,” Shuck said. “Students really enjoy going to her class. I have heard from numerous students that she is their favorite teacher. She was nominated to be the teacher of the month by her department head and the students voted for her.”
Shuck said Gadd has made a positive impact on all staff she works with on campus. She is a team player who collaborates with her group to help her students be successful.
“Mrs. Gadd is so kind and welcoming to everyone that she meets,” Shuck said. “She has made her team stronger through collaboration and encouragement. Staff know that she is dependable and that they can ask her for help anytime. Mrs. Gadd has been an amazing addition to our staff.”
In addition to teaching eleventh grade history, Gadd also administers the Texas Success Initiative Assessment and the Scholastic Aptitude Test to students as well as serving as a rater for the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment.
“Mrs. Gadd really helps push students to step out of their comfort zones,” Shuck said. “Her students know that she respects and cares about them. She is patient and understanding with all students.
Gadd was selected as the 2022 Copperas Cove High School Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“She is so willing to learn and grow as a teacher. She is constantly looking for new strategies to engage her students,” Shuck said. “If I give her feedback, she is quick to make adjustments in her classroom. She has all the qualities of a great teacher.”
