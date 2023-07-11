Williams/Ledger Elementary first graders in teacher Jyssica Minus’ class bounced down the hallways on their hoppity horses, counting the squares of tiles as they learned about measurements in their math lesson. They giggled as they raced one another, never realizing how much they were learning through play.
“Mrs. Minus’ work ethic is incredible, and she goes above and beyond in everything she does. truly understands that kids are not the same and don’t learn the same way. It isn’t uncommon to see students in her classroom working on the same objective, but in very different ways. She understands the need of each child and will not stop seeking ways to help students reach their maximum potential,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She truly enjoys what she’s doing, and it shows. Day in and day out she is giving it 110% and smiling all the while. Her students are also making excellent gains and she helps them see their progress and celebrate it.”
Minus received two Copperas Cove Education Foundation grants this past school year. The first was to help students understand the concept of the transfer of energy. The second grant was to create a Makerspace STEAM center to allow students to develop their own ideas about science topics using science and art materials. Minus used six telescopes to conduct a student-parent star gazing night with her class to watch and learn about patterns in the sky, to include the sun setting and the moon rising and discussions about how these occur daily.
“Mrs. Minus has such a deep love for her students and for the art of teaching. She works so hard to pass the love of learning on to her students, but she does it in such a fun way that I don’t think the students even recognize how she’s pushing them to learn and grow,” Phillips said.
Minus co-organized a STEAM night for all students to learn through hands-on science and math activities. She also sponsors the school’s horticulture club through which students planted a garden, work at maintaining it, extracted pigment from leaves, and many other hands-on science learning lessons.
“Mrs. Minus is that teacher that every student wants. She is always happy and jumping for joy to be here every day. Her kids say her class is fun, and they want to be there all the time,” Phillips said. “She makes learning enjoyable, and when kids are engaged, pushed to want to learn more, and love their teacher, they learn. This is her classroom all the time, every day.”
Minus was named the Williams/Ledger Elementary 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year.
