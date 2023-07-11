Jyssica Minus

Williams/Ledger Elementary first graders in teacher Jyssica Minus’ class bounced down the hallways on their hoppity horses, counting the squares of tiles as they learned about measurements in their math lesson. They giggled as they raced one another, never realizing how much they were learning through play.

“Mrs. Minus’ work ethic is incredible, and she goes above and beyond in everything she does. truly understands that kids are not the same and don’t learn the same way. It isn’t uncommon to see students in her classroom working on the same objective, but in very different ways. She understands the need of each child and will not stop seeking ways to help students reach their maximum potential,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She truly enjoys what she’s doing, and it shows. Day in and day out she is giving it 110% and smiling all the while. Her students are also making excellent gains and she helps them see their progress and celebrate it.”

