Copperas Cove Junior High choir students received superior ratings in this year’s regional UIL competition under the direction of first-year teacher Christian Clow.
“Stepping into Mr. Clow’s choir room, one would not believe Mr. Clow to be a first-year teacher,” said Principal Billy White Jr. “His rapport with students is evident from the moment they enter the building and his classroom. He greets everyone with a warm welcome, allowing them to feel important and appreciated in his classroom.”
While it is unusual for a first-year teacher to produce superior ratings in his students, White says Clow’s classroom management is comparable to a veteran teacher.
“His expectations are clear; his directives are concise; and the implementation of his practices is respected by his students in all grade levels,” White said. “It is evident to an observer (that) Mr. Clow demands excellence from his students, and his students are quick to rise to meet those expectations daily.”
Clow uses a variety of methods to raise his students to the next level in their acquisition of singing skills.
His approach is straight-forward but caring. His redirection of behaviors is swift and seamless. His knowledge of how to grow his students is evident in how he meets the needs of each unique group, encouraging students to continue to reach for their goals.
He is respected by his students as their desire to do well is noticeable in all settings.
Instructional coach Kristin Guess said she is always warmly welcomed into Clow’s room to observe and share in the learning.
“He is not afraid to reach out to me for advice on how to keep his students engaged and moving forward,” Guess said. “He is eager to expand his teaching by learning new ways to reach his students. He is one who appreciates constructive feedback, shows enthusiasm each day for his job, and makes his job seem easy.”
Assistant Principal Haley Wheeler said she is amazed each time she goes into Clow’s classroom that he is a rookie teacher.
“His classroom management is that of a seasoned educator,” Wheeler said. “Clow’s passion for singing is apparent the moment you walk into his choir room. He has a natural ability to build trust with his students as well as set higher standards.”
Clow was named the 2021 Copperas Cove Junior High Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Mr. Clow sets high expectations for his students, implements sharp classroom management practices, and provides strong choir lessons for all his students,” White said. “His knowledge base and instruction cover all aspects of learning to ensure his students understand the basis and importance of what they are learning in order to enhance their performances.”
